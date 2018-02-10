Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The good news? It’s a mild weekend. Unfortunately, it’ll be a soggy one too! Light rain will work its way into the area this afternoon into the evening, becoming heavy at times late tonight. Temps top out around 50.
The heaviest rain will move through overnight into the first half of tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued and low-lying areas prone to flooding should expect some issues. Temps do not drop off too much, hanging in the low and mid 40s.
For tomorrow, it’s a good movie day! Periods of heavy rain in the morning will give way to some late PM breaks. But for the most part, its a washout of a day. A widespread 1-3″ of rain looks likely, with highest amounts south of the city. Highs tomorrow will depend on where you are, ranging from around 40 to the north to near 60 in parts of southern NJ. We’ll top out around 52 in the city.
Skies gradually clear Monday morning with some sun returning for the afternoon. Enjoy the weekend and try to stay dry!