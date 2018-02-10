By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it turned into a pretty damp & mild day across the area…but even more rain is on the way! If you’re heading out tonight prepare for mild temps in the 40s around town…but periods of heavy rain as well!
Sunday starts off very soggy as well with bouts of drenching downpours in the morning through mid-day…It’ll be quite mild again with temps in the low 50s around the City…some spots in NJ south of NYC could top 60!
It looks like the storm winds down late tomorrow night into early Monday, but a few showers could linger east of the City on Monday. Skies will gradually brighten, but it’ll be much cooler with temps in the mid 40s.
Have a great night & stay dry!