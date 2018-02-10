NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in New York City were looking into reports of problems with multiple traffic lights in Manhattan Saturday morning.
Lights at the intersection of 57th Street and 10th Avenue were observed alternately blinking red and yellow.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many traffic lights were affected, or if the problems were limited to Manhattan. In the meantime, officials urged caution when both driving and walking in the city until the issue is resolved.
The incident remains under investigation by the city’s Department of Transportation.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.