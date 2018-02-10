NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers and pedestrians alike were urged to tread carefully after a glitch during a routine software upgrade caused problems with traffic lights across multiple intersections in New York City Saturday morning.
The city’s Department of Transportation said the flashing appeared after a software upgrade done regularly on weekend nights experienced an interruption around 5 a.m.
Lights at the intersection of 57th Street and 10th Avenue were observed alternately blinking red and yellow as travellers struggled to navigate the confusion.
Approximately 600 intersections were affected at one point, according to authorities.
The DOT says they hadn’t experienced Saturday’s interruption in previous upgrades.
City Councilman Justin Brannan (D-43) says it’s a good thing it didn’t happen during the work week.
“If more lights had gone out, it really could cause chaos across the city,” he told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria.
By noon Saturday, DOT officials said two-thirds of the affected intersections were back to full operations. In the meantime, officials urged caution when both driving and walking in the city until the issue was fully resolved.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.