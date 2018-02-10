NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman left the set of “Celebrity Big Brother” for medical attention Friday night, CBS News has confirmed.

There was no word on the nature of her condition or whether she will return to resume filming.

Concern over her health first emerged in a hushed conversation between contestants Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Matthews, CBS News reported.

“Omarosa had everything to lose… I mean, I put her in the hospital. She’s going to be OK,” Winokur said.

.@Omarosa opens up to @helloross about her time in the White House on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, don't miss a minute of the action on the #BBLF: https://t.co/H9nnS6VGdW pic.twitter.com/8x6dFBZxD2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 8, 2018

Manigault Newman joined the show, which premiered earlier this week, after leaving the White House in December.

In her short time on the show, she has already made headlines for saying she would not vote for President Donald Trump “in a million years, never” and that she was “haunted by tweets” from the president during her time at the White House.

She also expressed concern for the future of the country, telling another contestant, “No, it’s not going to be OK. It’s not.”

The White House and Manigault Newman have insisted the former “Apprentice” star and White House aide resigned. But earlier this week, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah suggested that might not be the case.

“Omarosa was fired three times on the ‘Apprentice’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” he said.

Shah also downplayed her comments.

“She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now,” he said.