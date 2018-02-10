NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – With temperatures in the low 50s Saturday, New Yorkers took the opportunity to shed some clothing.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, those participating in the Polar Bear Paint wore the least of all – body paint and an umbrella.
About two dozen people had their bodies painted in a studio on Eighth Avenue, then walked au-naturel to Times Square.
Paul, a lawyer, said it’s a great way to get over negative body issues.
“I think it’s a fun thing to do, you know to get you out of your comfort zone,” he told D’Auria.
Kim just thought it was great fun.
“Just seemed like a good opportunity to express yourself,” she said.
“I’m doing this because it’s a very body-positive event, and I’ve always felt that Americans get really hung up about body image,” Richard said.
“Everybody had an inner beauty that was more beautiful than their outer beauty,” another man added.
In case you’re wondering, it’s all perfectly legal, D’Auria reported. After all, it’s art.