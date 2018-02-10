NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Emmy Award-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

“The Wire” creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a “fine, masterful actor” and “delightful” person.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Cast members and other celebrities also paid tribute.

We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I’m hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed pic.twitter.com/PiwDy0kVFC — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 10, 2018

Heartbroken to hear the news about Reg E Cathey. A great actor and a greater human being. May God bless. RIP. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) February 10, 2018

Reg E. Cathey went out of his way to help me nearly 30 years ago, and I am one of hundreds. His legacy is a portrait of the courageous, open hearted generosity that all good work comes from. https://t.co/0KVZFtgkOb — chris bauer (@realchrisbauer) February 10, 2018

Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018

Reg E. Cathey was a voice of the political revolution, and someone I had the honor of working with during my 2016 campaign. He will be greatly missed. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UWHwHcQODM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 10, 2018

The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters.

Cathey’s portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in “House of Cards” brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015.

His other credits included “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)