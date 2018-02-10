NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cookies, cakes, and waffle recipes that are sweet enough for your significant other are the best way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day.

Sarah Jones from Miss Jones Baking Company stopped by to show off a few tasty treats.

BROWNIE BATTER BARK

Ingredients:

– 2 egg whites

– 1 box Brownie Mix

– ½ cup coconut oil (use UNREFINED, not refined to get the best flavor)

– ¼ cup water

Toppings:

– Chopped pistachios

– Roughly chopped dark chocolate

– Flaky sea salt

Pro tip:

– This bark goes from perfect to burned fairly quickly. For the best results, check your bark every two minutes after baking for 24 minutes to keep from burning

– If bark is chewy after cooling, rip into pieces and return to oven for 2-4 minutes to help harden

– Coconut oil – make sure to use “unrefined” rather than “refined”. Refined has all of the coconut flavor removed, and this recipe tastes WAY better with the coconut flavor

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper.

2. In a the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, add the egg whites and beat on medium speed until foamy. Slowly add in Brownie Mix, alternating with oil and water until fully combined.

3. Pour brownie batter in prepared baking sheet and use a spatula to spread batter evenly into a very thin layer. Bake for 24-30 minutes.

4. Remove pan from oven. Working quickly and carefully, sprinkle toppings over bark to set as the brownie bark cools. Let cool completely before breaking into bite-sized bark bites.

CHOCOLATE CAKE WAFFLES

Makes 4 large waffles

Ingredients:

– 3 eggs or flax eggs

– 1/2 cup melted butter or coconut oil

– 1/2 cup milk or plant-based milk

– 1 box Chocolate Cake Mix

For toppings (optional):

– Raspberry jam, heated up

– Whipping cream

– Mini white chocolate chips

Pro tips:

– These waffles can easily be made vegan using oil, water and flax eggs.

– Don’t skip the cooking spray, especially if you’ve added anything to your mix!

Instructions:

1. Warm up waffle iron using a medium-heat setting.

2. Lightly coat heated waffle iron with organic nonstick cooking spray,

3. Combine eggs, butter, milk and mix in a large bowl, stirring until smooth. Scoop out 1 cup of prepared mix per waffle, and cook until edges are crispy and waffle comes out clean.

4. We dropped mini white chocolate chips into our mix, and warmed up raspberry jam to drizzle on our waffles… before topping them with fresh whipped cream.

HOT COCOA MUG CAKE

Makes just enough for one!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil

¾ cup Chocolate Cake Mix

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons crushed dark chocolate

1-2 large (fancy) marshmallows

1 tsp drinking chocolate, for topping

What you need:

Microwave

12 oz. coffee mug

Pro tip:

– Place extra cake mix in an airtight container and store in a cool, dark space for your next snack attack.

Instructions:

1. Grab your favorite microwave-safe 12 oz. coffee mug and lightly spray with organic nonstick cooking spray.

2. Melt coconut oil in a small bowl. Add in cake mix and water and stir until fully combined.

3. Add cake batter to the prepared coffee mug and place in microwave on high for 30-35 seconds.

4. Place crushed DAGOBA chocolate on top of cake. Place marshmallows on top of chocolate and place back in the microwave. Cook for another 20-25 seconds, until the cake is set, the chocolate has melted, and the marshmallows have slightly puffed and melted.

5. Dust with drinking chocolate and dig in!