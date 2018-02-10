CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Valentine's Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cookies, cakes, and waffle recipes that are sweet enough for your significant other are the best way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day.

Sarah Jones from Miss Jones Baking Company stopped by to show off a few tasty treats.

BROWNIE BATTER BARK

Ingredients:
– 2 egg whites
– 1 box Brownie Mix
– ½ cup coconut oil (use UNREFINED, not refined to get the best flavor)
– ¼ cup water

Toppings:
– Chopped pistachios
– Roughly chopped dark chocolate
– Flaky sea salt

Pro tip:
– This bark goes from perfect to burned fairly quickly. For the best results, check your bark every two minutes after baking for 24 minutes to keep from burning
– If bark is chewy after cooling, rip into pieces and return to oven for 2-4 minutes to help harden
– Coconut oil – make sure to use “unrefined” rather than “refined”. Refined has all of the coconut flavor removed, and this recipe tastes WAY better with the coconut flavor

Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper.
2. In a the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, add the egg whites and beat on medium speed until foamy. Slowly add in Brownie Mix, alternating with oil and water until fully combined.
3. Pour brownie batter in prepared baking sheet and use a spatula to spread batter evenly into a very thin layer. Bake for 24-30 minutes.
4. Remove pan from oven. Working quickly and carefully, sprinkle toppings over bark to set as the brownie bark cools. Let cool completely before breaking into bite-sized bark bites.

 

CHOCOLATE CAKE WAFFLES

Makes 4 large waffles

Ingredients:
– 3 eggs or flax eggs
– 1/2 cup melted butter or coconut oil
– 1/2 cup milk or plant-based milk
– 1 box Chocolate Cake Mix

For toppings (optional):
– Raspberry jam, heated up
– Whipping cream
– Mini white chocolate chips

Pro tips:
– These waffles can easily be made vegan using oil, water and flax eggs.
– Don’t skip the cooking spray, especially if you’ve added anything to your mix!

Instructions:
1. Warm up waffle iron using a medium-heat setting.
2. Lightly coat heated waffle iron with organic nonstick cooking spray,
3. Combine eggs, butter, milk and mix in a large bowl, stirring until smooth. Scoop out 1 cup of prepared mix per waffle, and cook until edges are crispy and waffle comes out clean.
4. We dropped mini white chocolate chips into our mix, and warmed up raspberry jam to drizzle on our waffles… before topping them with fresh whipped cream.

 

HOT COCOA MUG CAKE

Makes just enough for one!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil
¾ cup Chocolate Cake Mix
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons crushed dark chocolate
1-2 large (fancy) marshmallows
1 tsp drinking chocolate, for topping

What you need:

Microwave
12 oz. coffee mug

Pro tip:

– Place extra cake mix in an airtight container and store in a cool, dark space for your next snack attack.

Instructions:

1. Grab your favorite microwave-safe 12 oz. coffee mug and lightly spray with organic nonstick cooking spray.
2. Melt coconut oil in a small bowl. Add in cake mix and water and stir until fully combined.
3. Add cake batter to the prepared coffee mug and place in microwave on high for 30-35 seconds.   
4. Place crushed DAGOBA chocolate on top of cake. Place marshmallows on top of chocolate and place back in the microwave. Cook for another 20-25 seconds, until the cake is set, the chocolate has melted, and the marshmallows have slightly puffed and melted.
5. Dust with drinking chocolate and dig in!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch