WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday, posting about recent shakeups at the White House.

Two White House aides made abrupt exits this week amid allegations of spousal abuse, CBS News’ Laura Podesta reported.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Former White House secretary Rob Porter resigned when his two ex-wives came forward, accusing him of abuse. Porter has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Trump wished Porter well.

“As you probably know, he says he’s innocent. And I think you have to remember that,” he said.

CBS News has learned that Porter told White House counsel Don McGahn more than a year ago that his background check for a security clearance might reveal unflattering information. Then in November, Porter informed Chief of Staff John Kelly that his ex-wives had made accusations.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday, when a photo surfaced of Porter’s wife with a black eye, that the White House took action. Kelly said he did not know the full severity of the claims until just recently.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in the White House – a big scramble to try and cover this up, or at least mitigate the situation, because they know it’s a mess right now,” Gabriel Debendetti, of Politico, said.

On Friday, a second White House aide, speechwriter David Sorensen, resigned after an ex-wife said he abused her during their marriage. Sorensen denied those allegations.

Trump has not mentioned anything about the women in either case.