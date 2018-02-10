By Ashleyan Lopez

Valentine’s Day, the romantic holiday celebrating love and affection, is just around the corner. If you are on the hunt for some date ideas, skip the overcrowded, fancy dinner and make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one by trying out something different and fun. From low-key to exhilarating, here are some unique Valentine’s Day date ideas for you to consider.

The Brooklyn Kitchen

100 Frost St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 389-2982

www.thebrooklynkitchen.com

There is just something romantic about cooking with your loved one. To make this V-day unique, take a couple’s cooking class and work together to cook a meal and learn some special skills for the kitchen. The Brooklyn Kitchen offers a variety of cooking classes and will have a Date Night cooking class for the 14th. You not only learn some skills on how to cook certain things, you also get to enjoy dinner with your choice of wine or beer at the end of the class.

Nitehawk Cinema

136 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 782-8370

www.nitehawkcinema.com

Revamp a typical movie date night at Nitehawk Cinema. Giving movie night a whole new meaning, the cinema combines the normally separated dinner, drinks and movie date into one. With drinks and dinner being served, the cinema has a different atmosphere from a regular theater. Catch a classic film such as Casablanca or an indie film you wouldn’t typically watch to make this night extra special.

Escape Games NYC

79 Leonard St.

New York, NY 10013

(917) 259-1027

www.escapegamesnyc.com

For a fun, exciting experience, head on over to Escape Games NYC. You can bond with your significant other as you work together to escape a room with a theme of your choice. You will have one hour to solve puzzles, brainteasers and quizzes in order to solve the mystery in the detective story or find your way home from the darkness of the universe in the Outer Space theme. The challenging game builds teamwork and helps you connect with your S.O.

Related: Best Arcades In NYC For Video Games, Pinball And More

The Art Studio NY

145 W. 96th St., Suite 1B

New York, NY 10025

(212) 932-8484

www.theartstudiony.com

Want something low-key and relaxing? Learn the fundamentals of painting while sipping on some wine with your loved one at a couple’s painting class. The Art Studio NY offers beginners class and is having a Valentine’s Day Couples BYOB Painting Class Party. A complimentary glass of wine and snacks will be provided but you can also bring your own bottle of your favorite wine to enjoy. Sip on your wine, relax and let your creative sides come out as you paint your canvas together with some guidance from an experienced artist for a mellow, pleasant night.

Brooklyn Boulders

575 Degraw St.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(347) 834-9066

www.brooklynboulders.com

If you are an active couple looking for something a little adventurous to do, you can add a little thrill to your Valentine’s Day at Brooklyn Boulders. Newbies can spend the day learning to strategically navigate the walls to get to the top of the climb while skilled climbers can make it a race to the top. Anyone of any expertise level can find rock climbing exhilarating and can add the activity to future workout dates with their partner.

Related: Winter Workouts In NYC: Best Gyms, Classes, And Trends