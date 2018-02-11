Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a soggy finish to the weekend as periods of rain continue moving through. Unlike this morning, there will be some breaks later today, but it’s still a washout. Temps will range from near 60 in parts of southern NJ to only the upper 30s far N&W. We’ll reach the low to mid 50s in the city. A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of NJ until midnight.
Aside from a few lingering showers early Monday morning along the coast, it’s a dry start to the work week. Cooler temps for Monday with highs generally in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday looks like it’ll be even colder, with highs in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. As of now, it doesn’t look like a big deal. Check back soon!