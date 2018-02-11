The holiday of love is almost here and hotels across the state are offering special deals. New Yorkers can celebrate Valentine’s Day by booking a room at one of these excellent hotels.

Moxy Times Square

485 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

www.moxytimessquare.com

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or spending Valentine’s Day with friends, you can enjoy the night at the Moxy Times Square. The chic Midtown hotel is offering various packages, including the Magic Aphrodisiac. Couples stay in the King room and receive a complimentary seafood tower full of aphrodisiac dishes at Legasea with the purchase of an entree. End the night the right wat with VIP access and a round of cocktails at Magic Hour, the hotel’s carnival-inspired rooftop. Or avoid celebrating Valentine’s Day at all by bringing a group and booking The No Boys Allowed package. Offered for Quad Bunk or Double Double rooms, the deals provides personalized manicures and hair makeovers from a glam squad and a complimentary post-dinner dessert at Legasea. The hotel even has single New Yorkers covered with its Flying Solo option, which comes with a signature Crash Pad room, a complimentary cocktail at the Bar Moxy and a box of adult toys to keep.

Viceroy Central Park

120 West 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-830-8000

www.viceroynewyork.com

It is time to make this Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one with The Ultimate Coast to Coast Package from Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. The three-day getaway begins with an overnight stay inside the stunning Suite 57 in the Viceroy New York. Boasting views of Central Park, the room comes with a complimentary bottle of champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and roses. In addition, couples receive in-room massages, monogrammed bathrobes and a custom dinner at Gerber Group’s Kingside restaurant. The second part of the getaway begins with private car service to a Los Angeles-bound flight to stay at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. The two-day California vacation inside the Icon Suite provides a romantic in-suite four-course dinner paired with wine. Once the visit to Los Angeles is complete, couples will be taken to back to the airport in a private car to head home.

Deer Mountain Inn

790 County Road 25

Tannersville, NY

518-589-6268

www.deermountaininn.com

Couples looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city can head to the Catskills for Valentine’s Day retreat. Deer Mountain Inn, located a short drive from the city, is a rustic hidden mountain oasis with breathtaking views of the Catskills. The inn is hosting its first Cupid Jubilee on Valentine’s Day. The dance party starts at 9 p.m. and offers free sparkling rosè during the first hour. The rest of the night will feature a DJ, a photo booth, and drinks. Prior to the party, couples can enjoy a unique prix fixe dinner from Michelin-starred Chef Ryan Tate, which features grilled quail, venison loin, and smoked trout. For those looking to stay the night, Deer Mountain Inn is offering 30 percent off rooms.

W Hotels

Multiple Locations

www.whotels.com

Couples looking for a getaway near Union Square, Times Square, Downtown or Midtown can have a romantic Valentine’s Day at W Hotels. In honor of the hotel brand’s 20th anniversary, guests have the opportunity to borrow their favorite 1990s romantic comedies from the complimentary DVD Lending Library. Guests staying at the W New York – Times Square can attend the Ce Noir Ce Soir event, which is screening of black and white movies, and enjoy complimentary chocolate strawberries and the special Lady Killer martini.

Loews Regency New York Hotel

540 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10065

212-759-4100

www.loewshotels.com

Couples will feel renewed and refreshed with the Pampered on Park Avenue experience at the Loews Regency New York Hotel. The luxurious Upper East Side hotel’s romantic couples package is available for suites or large guest rooms. Guests receive one 60-minute hot stone massage and a 60-minute revitalizing facial from Julien Farel Restore Salon and Spa. After relaxing at the spa, rest in the ultra plush beds and take in the views of Park Avenue.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks, and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.