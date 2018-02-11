NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday night for two to three men who are wanted in connection with four robberies in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

• Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, a 48-year-old man was walking near Brighton 6th Street and Ocean View Avenue when three unknown men came up, police said. One of the suspects punched the victim in the face and the other two forcibly took his cash and his headphones that were worth about $140, police said. The suspects fled west on Ocean View Avenue, while the victim refused medical treatment at the scene for cuts and bruises to the face, police said.

• Around 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, a 27-year-old man was walking near Brighton Avenue and Brighton 4th Street when three suspects came up from behind, police said. One suspect punched the victim in the back of the head causing pain and swelling, and the another suspect took the victim’s cellphone and wallet with about $900, police said. The victim also refused medical treatment.

• Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, a 34-year-old man was walking near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 8th Street when two unknown men came up, police aid. One of the men struck the victim in the face with an unknown object and the others forcibly took his wallet containing $70, police said. The victim also refused medical attention.

• Around 1:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, a 48-year-old man was walking near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 4th Street when two men came up and one punched him in the face – causing bleeding and swelling, police said. The other suspect then took the victim’s wallet with a value of about $100 and both fled on foot, police said. The victim also refused medical attention.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants and brown shoes.

The third suspect was described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

Police have released surveillance photos and video from the fourth and most recent incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.