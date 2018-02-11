CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brighton Beach, Brighton Beach Robberies, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday night for two to three men who are wanted in connection with four robberies in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

• Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, a 48-year-old man was walking near Brighton 6th Street and Ocean View Avenue when three unknown men came up, police said. One of the suspects punched the victim in the face and the other two forcibly took his cash and his headphones that were worth about $140, police said. The suspects fled west on Ocean View Avenue, while the victim refused medical treatment at the scene for cuts and bruises to the face, police said.

• Around 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, a 27-year-old man was walking near Brighton Avenue and Brighton 4th Street when three suspects came up from behind, police said. One suspect punched the victim in the back of the head causing pain and swelling, and the another suspect took the victim’s cellphone and wallet with about $900, police said. The victim also refused medical treatment.

• Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, a 34-year-old man was walking near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 8th Street when two unknown men came up, police aid. One of the men struck the victim in the face with an unknown object and the others forcibly took his wallet containing $70, police said. The victim also refused medical attention.

• Around 1:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, a 48-year-old man was walking near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 4th Street when two men came up and one punched him in the face – causing bleeding and swelling, police said. The other suspect then took the victim’s wallet with a value of about $100 and both fled on foot, police said. The victim also refused medical attention.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants and brown shoes.

The third suspect was described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

Police have released surveillance photos and video from the fourth and most recent incident.

Brighton Beach Robbery Suspects

A surveillance image of two suspects in a string of robberies in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Brighton Beach Robbery Suspects

A surveillance image of two suspects in a string of robberies in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch