NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New York say a homeless man suffered injuries after a group of 20 to 30 people attacked him while he was on a train, and two teenagers have been taken into custody.
Police say the 29-year-old man was on a northbound A-train around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he was attacked as it approached the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor facial injuries.
Two 16-year-olds, a girl and a boy, are in custody according to police. They face possible assault charges.
Police are still investigating the cause.
