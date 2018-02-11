TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A keno-style lottery game in New Jersey could be running into some bad luck.
As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, a new bill in Trenton would slow down Quick Draw.
In a promotional video, the NJ Lottery in a promotional video brags that with Quick Draw, “there are drawings every five minutes. Free to hang out and play.”
But that is a little too much action for a pair of Democratic assemblymen, including Ralph Caputo (D-Belleville), who claims lawmakers were caught off guard with the Christie administration rolled it out this past summer.
“Whether it’s constitutional; whether it’s an expansion on gaming, I think we should be informed and we should be included,” Caputo said.
Caputo and Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo (D-Northfield) want the drawings cut down to just twice a day, because they fear it is more like a casino game – treading on the turf of Atlantic City.
“That’s where we draw the line; where I draw the line with this bill,” Caputo said.
NJ.com reported that Quick Draw is expected to bring in $20 million in its first year of action.