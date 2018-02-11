CBS 2The site of an alleged murder-suicide - Bay Shore, NY - Jul 12, 2011 (credit: Sophia Hall / WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & […]
TRANSIT ALERT: Power Outage Halts Train Service At Penn Station
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A keno-style lottery game in New Jersey could be running into some bad luck.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, a new bill in Trenton would slow down Quick Draw.

In a promotional video, the NJ Lottery in a promotional video brags that with Quick Draw, “there are drawings every five minutes. Free to hang out and play.”

But that is a little too much action for a pair of Democratic assemblymen, including Ralph Caputo (D-Belleville), who claims lawmakers were caught off guard with the Christie administration rolled it out this past summer.

“Whether it’s constitutional; whether it’s an expansion on gaming, I think we should be informed and we should be included,” Caputo said.

Caputo and Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo (D-Northfield) want the drawings cut down to just twice a day, because they fear it is more like a casino game – treading on the turf of Atlantic City.

“That’s where we draw the line; where I draw the line with this bill,” Caputo said.

NJ.com reported that Quick Draw is expected to bring in $20 million in its first year of action.

