TRANSIT ALERT: Power Outage Halts Train Service At Penn Station
Filed Under:Amtrak, NJ Transit, Penn Station, power outage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some train service was suspended into and out of Penn Station late Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, there was a power issue at Penn Station that impacted trains into and out of the station, officials said.

NJ TRANSIT service was suspended as a result, and NJ TRANSIT buses accepted rail passes into and out of the city.

Commuters on Twitter also reported Amtrak trains on Amtrak trains. The Long Island Rail Road reported good service on its lines late Sunday afternoon.

Amtrak said as of about 5:55 p.m., power had been restored in all but two tracks and the NJ TRANSIT suspension persisted.

Power was finally restored on all tracks just before 6 p.m., Amtrak said.

