NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A guard at Rikers Island was recovering from a spinal fracture Sunday after six inmates beat him in a possible planned gang attack.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when Elias Husamudeen of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association tells 1010 WINS one inmate hit the 39-year-old officer before others jumped in, knocking him unconscious.
“The inmate was heard over the phone saying that he was going to knock out the corrections officer, so obviously it happened and they did it and now the officer is in the hospital,” Husamudeen said.
As 1010 WINS reported, the attackers are said to be members of the Bloods and all of them were housed in a special unit for inmates 21 and younger who act out.
Meanwhile, the injured officer remains hospitalized with a fractured spine.