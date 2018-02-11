JAMAICA, Vt. (AP) — More than 50 teenagers from New Jersey are in trouble in Vermont, where state police say troopers broke up a party involving a “vast quantity” of alcohol.
Police say they were responding to a separate vandalism case in Jamaica, Vermont, early Sunday morning when they found 55 underage high school seniors from New Jersey, the alcohol and some marijuana. Troopers collected the alcohol, supervised the teens as they destroyed it, called their parents and issued them paperwork for juvenile court diversion programs.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about how the teens got the alcohol to call state police.
