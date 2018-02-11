CBS 2The site of an alleged murder-suicide - Bay Shore, NY - Jul 12, 2011 (credit: Sophia Hall / WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & […]
Filed Under:Jimmy Vesey, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored with 3:53 left in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Sunday.

Vesey returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion and picked up his 11th of season when he deflected Brady Skjei’s shot after it hit a Jets player.

It looked as if Dustin Byfuglien tied it for Winnipeg with 1:22 remaining, but his goal was called off because of teammate Mark Scheifele’s high stick. Michael Grabner then scored an empty-net goal for New York with 43 seconds left.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots for the Rangers in the opener of a four-game trip. Mats Zuccarello ended a 21-game drought with his ninth goal.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

