WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored with 3:53 left in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Sunday.
Vesey returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion and picked up his 11th of season when he deflected Brady Skjei’s shot after it hit a Jets player.
It looked as if Dustin Byfuglien tied it for Winnipeg with 1:22 remaining, but his goal was called off because of teammate Mark Scheifele’s high stick. Michael Grabner then scored an empty-net goal for New York with 43 seconds left.
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots for the Rangers in the opener of a four-game trip. Mats Zuccarello ended a 21-game drought with his ninth goal.
