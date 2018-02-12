Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Leftover showers will pass across our southeast suburbs through the early part of the afternoon with gradual clearing thereafter. And hope you enjoyed those 60s yesterday because they’re history: barely the 40s this afternoon!
Expect a clear and cold night ahead with a breeze sending our wind chills into the teens. Be sure to bundle up!
Tomorrow’s a generally colder day with temps only climbing into the upper 30s by day’s end. The good news is — after several grey days — the sun will finally be back!
As for Wednesday, we’ll see more clouds filter in with a slight chance of showers. Highs that day will be milder in the upper 40s and low 50s.