Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers. Grab your best girlfriends and head out for a fun night out on the town. Here are five ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day in NYC.

Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

See More: Best New Hotel Openings In NY

Head over to Moxy Times Square with your best gal pals for a singles slumber party to remember. Book a Quad Bunk or Double Double room and indulge in personalized manicures and hair makeovers by Japanese-hit glam squad Pericura. Oh, and don’t forget about post-dinner dessert from TAO Group’s newest restaurant, Legasea. A World’s Fair Make-Your-Own Ice Cream Sundae bar is just what the doctor ordered. Because calories don’t count on national holidays, right?

A Galentine’s Day Guide to Love and Crystals at Remedies Herb Shop

Remedies Herb Shop

453 Court St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

718-643-4372

www.eventbrite.com

See More: Colored Lights & Crystals Could Remedy Stress And Anxiety

Are you just not feeling the love this year? Head down to Brooklyn and find out how your own energy may be standing between you and the love you deserve. Remedies Herb Shop is opening up their doors to teach you how the powers of crystal healing can bring more romance, intrigue, excitement, and compassion into your life. During this introductory crystal class, you’ll discover how to choose the right crystals to attract love and romance, how to care for your crystals, and how to heal energetic wounds. Intrigued? Sign up for this $30 class here and start 2018 off on the right foot. The fun begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Love and a Movie at Monarch Rooftop

71 W. 35th St., 18th Fl.

New York, NY 10001

212-6309993

www.eventbrite.com

See More: Best Year Round Rooftop Bars In NY

There’s nothing better than having a mellow evening, watching a movie with your girlfriends. Well, Monarch Rooftop is taking it up a notch by playing an outdoor screening of Valentine’s Day (the movie) up on the roof – don’t worry, the space is enclosed during the winter months. Sip on a Love Potion cocktail, nibble on popcorn and watch as intertwining couples and singles break up and makeup in this 2010 Garry Marshall film. Tickets are $15 and movie begins at 7 p.m.

Viceroy Central Park

120 W. 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-830-8000

www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

See More: GLAMSQUAD, ZEEL Apps Bring Beauty, Spa To Your Home

Getting over a breakup or want to celebrate being single in the city? Check into a luxury Park View Suite at Viceroy Central Park and enjoy an Anti-Valentine’s Day package. You’ll be greeted with a complimentary bottle of Vodka with signature mixers – there’s even an Anti-Valentine’s Day Spotify playlist waiting for you. Get glammed up for a night out on the town with the folks from Nomi Glam Squad (hair + makeup services) while reading over your personalized Anti-Valentine’s Day Custom Concierge Guide. Then you can hit the town with confidence but don’t forget to snap a pic in your in-room photo booth first. Wake up and take advantage of your in-room kit of “Recovery Day Essentials” before taking a private yoga class. You’ll feel refreshed and ready for the day thanks to these thoughtful details.

Tipsy Scoop

217 E. 26th St.

New York, NY 10010

917-388-2862

www.eventbrite.com

See More: NYC’s Best Spiked Treats: Boozy Desserts, Ice Cream, More

It doesn’t get any sweeter than a Galentine’s Ice Cream Happy Hour over at Tipsy Scoop. Spend your Monday at the barlour with your besties and get your sugar fix! A $35 ticket includes two hours of boozy ice cream scoops, floats, DIY sundaes, and tasty bites. Top your 4-scoop sundae with Valentine’s candies, toppings, and treats and don’t forget to enter the raffle for the chance to win a Prosecco pong kit and Tipsy Scoop gift card ($50 value). The best part? You can take home two pints of your favorite flavored ice cream inside an insulated cooler tote bag. The party begins at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. And remember to bring your I.D.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.