Looking for your new favorite bar in New York City? From special winter pop-ups to underground hidden cocktail coves, here are five new bars hitting the scene.

Patent Pending

49 W. 27th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-689-4002

www.patentpendingnyc.com

Things are heating up over at the historic Radiowave Building. Head downstairs to the cellar because the newly opened Patent Pending underground bar is now open for business. Located behind its daytime companion space, Patent Coffee, this cocktail cave boasts 34 seats and delightful menus inspired by Nikola Tesla inventions. Dead Rabbit and BlackTail veterans Harrison Ginsberg and Nick Rolin lead the team behind the bar who are busy serving up inventive cocktails like the Light Me Up (bourbon, Jamaican rum, mango black tea, amaro, yellow chartreuse, Szechuan peppercorn, lime, pineapple) and Radio Waves (Tequila, Mezcal, agricole Rhum, Thai chile, lime, cucumber). They also have a menu of small bites (think Bacon Grilled Cheese and Beef + Bean Chili) to keep your stomach lined. Once the clock turns 5 p.m. you’re going to want to head to this secret NoMad spot.

Cabin in the Sky at Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St., 15th Fl.

New York, NY 10002

212-237-1790

www.mrpurplenyc.com

You’re probably familiar with Mr. Purple, the rooftop bar above the Hotel Indigo, but did you know they’re revamping the space for winter? Stop by their Cabin in the Sky pop-up and watch the Winter Olympics from an apres-ski lodge perfect for this snowy weather. The space is decked out with vivid purple deer heads, digital purple fireplaces, and plenty of blankets for bundling. Sip on a festive cocktail menu that includes hot sips like Groggy Toddy and S’More Than A Feeling. Plus, there is chocolate and cheese fondue for the foodies in your group. Take in the sweeping views of Manhattan from the comforts of a couch and warm blanket. Pop-up is open now through March.

Porterhouse Brew Co.

66 Pearl St.

New York, NY 10004

212-425-7171

porterhousebrewconyc.com

Now you don’t have to travel all the way to Dublin for the perfect pint. Let the folks over at the Porterhouse Brew Co. in the FiDi pour you a cold one. Set to open at the end of February, this 3,700 square foot space seats up to 150 people and is the company’s first stand-alone concept in the U.S. What’s fun about this place is it houses two types of atmospheres – the classic Irish pub and a retro-glam gin & old-world liquor bar. The cocktail side is named Lovelace, as an ode to the tavern that was once there 300 years ago. There, you will find an extensive variety of more than 50 gins, including the company’s own distilled gin called Dingle Gin. They’ll also be offering classic dishes and small bites like Short Rib and Stout Pie with mushrooms and bone marrow chimney and a Lamb Shoulder Sandwich. Stop in for brunch and nosh on Buttermilk-Strawberry Pancakes with bourbon-maple butter or their Avocado and Chili Toast. With a list of 10 stouts, ales, lagers, and IPAs, shipped all the way from Dublin, you know this place is the real deal. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m.

Apres at The Knick

The Knickerbocker Hotel

6 Times Square

New York, NY 10004

212-204-4980

theknickerbocker.com

We all know the best part about heading up to the mountains is the apres ski. Well, skip the mountains and opt for the city skyline because Apres at The Knick is now open on 42nd St. The rooftop Club Room at The Knickerbocker Hotel has been transformed by the folks over at Mitch Kolby Events into an alpine lodge getaway. Equipped with a custom-designed white birch arch entrance, this cozy space has everything a snow bunny could ask for including faux fur rugs and throws and a hot cocktail menu. Sip on the Instagram-worthy Chartreuse Hot Chocolate, made with green chartreuse, genepy, centerba, valrhona chocolate, and juniper whipped cream or a Cowboy Coffee (Guatemalan coffee, Anejo tequila, Angostura, cinnamon, and maple). Of course, you can’t go wrong with a Hot Buttered Rum. Chef Charlie Palmer has whipped up some comforting winter dishes, including the return of the Raclette tables, where guests can customize their menu with a variety of cheeses, meats, vegetables, and breads. Don’t forget the traditional shot of Schnapps! Swap that ski lift for and hotel lift and head to the 17th floor because this wintry escape will only be around until the end of March.

Banzabar

Upstairs at Freemans

End of Feemans Alley

212-420-0012

www.banzarbar.com

Fans of Freemans Restaurant will be excited to know that they’ve recently opened up an 18-seat bar upstairs. This jewel-box bar is cozy and quaint, a perfect date spot. It was inspired by early 20th century explorers and the Banzare Antarctic expeditions. This helped Head Bartender Eryn Reece and Head Chef Harold Villarose create a low proof cocktail tasting menu that’s filled with exotic flavors from around the world. This five-course, two-hour long experience includes five drinks and small seafood appetizer paired to each cocktail. An a la carte cocktail menu is also available. Right now, the bar is only open three days a week (Thursday – Saturday) with a full seven days a week schedule to follow in the spring. Be one of the first to try out the enticing tasting menu by making a reservation for either a 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. seating time.

