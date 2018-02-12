Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Monday morning got rolling with a hearty congratulations, as Gregg Giannotti and his wife, Gina, welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Sabrina Rose, into the world Saturday night. So Jerry Recco slid back into the “powah chair” to Boomer’s left, and from there, it was on.
We heard about the Yankees’ and Mets’ expectations for the 2018 season, which is right around the corner. Emmanuel Mudiay made his debut for the Knicks an impressive one, albeit in a loss to the Pacers; Boomer advocates for the Jets to get a QB; and the Colts land Frank Reich as their next head coach.