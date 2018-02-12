CBS 2(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us […]
WCBS 880(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners […]
1010 WINS(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” […]
WFAN(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship […]
WLNY(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., […]
Breaking: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Taken To Hospital After Opening Letter With Suspicious Powder
Filed Under:City Council, Glenn Schuck, Rich Lamb, Taxi & Limousine Commission

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A newly-formed City Council committee on for-hire vehicles is holding its first-ever public hearing to review Taxi & Limousine Commission oversight.

Dozens of livery and taxi drivers who gathered outside City Hall claim they’re being harassed with excessive fees, unfair practices and abusive practices by the TLC and that they can’t make a living.

They say it led to one of their own committing suicide outside the gates of City Hall last week.

“Our drivers we went from assaults, homicides and now we are in suicides,” said Cira Angeles, of the Livery Base Owners Association. “This is a very critical moment in which we need to pay attention.”

Last Monday, Douglas Schifter, 62, shot and killed himself while in a car near the east gate of City Hall Park, according to police sources and the Independent Drivers Guild.

Police sources said the black-car livery driver left a note and a post on Facebook expressing his frustration with licensing, competition and ride-sharing services such as Uber. Police sources said he was financially distraught.

Before the City Council hearing got underway, the drivers stood in the rain and held a prayer vigil for the driver who took his own life.

Committee members asserted that the TLC enforcement officers used entrapment and that drivers in the turbulent industry are double-ticketed during stops by the NYPD and TLC, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

Committee Chairman Rubén Díaz Sr. said drivers are frustrated and pointed to big numbers on summonses.

“I’m saying, ‘Why so high? $1,500? $3,000?'” he said, which was met with a loud applause from the audience.

“It will always get an applause when you throw out large numbers like that,” TLC Chair Meera Joshi  said.

Joshi explained local law requires maximum fines to be printed on the summonses and offered to look at that with the Council.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch