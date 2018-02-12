CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:AJ Ramos, Giancarlo Stanton, Local TV, New York Mets, New York Yankees

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Talk about a house divided.

Giancarlo Stanton and AJ Ramos, former teammates with the Miami Marlins and still close friends, are looking into living together this season now that both play in New York. It would seem to be a convenient arrangement, with at least one player on the road most of the time anyway — except when Stanton and the Yankees face Ramos and the Mets in the Subway Series.

“I’m going to be setting some traps for him. You know, might mess up his sleep a little bit, stuff like that,” Ramos said. “But no, we’re still looking. Nothing set in stone just yet.”

At spring training Monday, the Mets’ reliever was asked how you split a grocery bill with a roommate who has a $325 million contract?

Giancarlo Stanton and AJ Ramos

The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and the Mets’ AJ Ramos (credit: Getty Images)

“Oh, he buys it all. For sure,” Ramos said with a smile. “I’m just playin’. Nah, it’s good times, man.”

Ramos, a 2016 All-Star, was traded by the Marlins to the Mets last July. Stanton was dealt to the Yankees in December as part of Miami’s payroll purge under new ownership.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stanton socked 59 home runs last year, most by a major leaguer since 2001, and won the NL MVP award. Now he moves from cavernous Marlins Park into hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, with its familiar short porch in right field.

“I mean, he can get jammed and hit a ball out there. That park is very small,” Ramos said. “He can basically burp a ball out. So I think he’s gonna do pretty good.”

