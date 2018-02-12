MONTAUK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new study suggests businesses should move away from the water in Montauk because of rising sea levels.

The recommendation is one of many offered up by a planning consulting firm that was hired by the Town of East Hampton to look into boosting business across its hamlets, Newsday reported.

Steve Kalimnios, owner of the Royal Atlantic Beach Resort, said the six hotels on the beach in Montauk bring in $200 million to the local economy and it’s irresponsible to even think about moving them.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s not possible,” Kalimnios said. “I think it’s rather reckless that the town would take a position of putting a knife into the number one economic engine of our community which is tourism.”

“You’re going to take the entire oceanfront which is our economic driver for our community and take it and throw it somewhere two or three blocks off the beach down a side road and think the economy of this town is going to continue?” Kalimnios said. “It’s laughable. It’s so irresponsible it’s not even funny.”

Kalimnios said he’s received many phone calls from concerned patrons, but he assures them his hotel will be open for business this summer just like in decades past.

Kalimnios said the town should come up with a plan to preserve the beaches and the businesses.

WCBS 880 has reached out to the town for comment.