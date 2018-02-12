CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Health on Monday was investigating whether the death of a 5-year-old girl in North Bergen might have been flu-related.

North Bergen Schools Supt. Dr. George Solter announced Monday that a student had died.

“I would like to express on behalf of the entire North Bergen School District our deepest sympathies for the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” Solter said in a statement.

Solter said in the statement that during the recent flu outbreak, the district had taken “every precaution possible to make each one of our schools a safe and healthy learning environment for our students.”

The district said during the last three weeks, each school desk has been disinfected with bleach, and doorknobs, handles, toilets and sinks have also been disinfected.

The Health Department said it was not able to confirm a pediatric flu death.

In New York City, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene confirmed Monday that a 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn died of the flu over the weekend. She was the fourth child to die from the virus in the city this season.

