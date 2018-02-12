CBS 2The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kensington Palace is revealing more details about the upcoming royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 during a noon ceremony (7 a.m. EST) at Saint George’s Chapel, a 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Palace.

Harry’s grandmother, Queens Elizabeth II, has given permission for them to use the venue.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will take a two-mile carriage ride through the town of Windsor so the public can take part in their special day.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.

There will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and guests from the congregation followed by a private reception in the evening for close family and friends.

Harry and Markle announced their engagement publicly in November after dating for about a year and a half.

Markle will become a British citizen and also be baptized in the Church of England.

Harry is fifth in line to the throne.

The couple plans to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

