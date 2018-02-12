SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNewYork) — Power has been restored to most of the people who were plunged into darkness overnight in Puerto Rico after an explosion set off a fire at power station.
Two power plants that were knocked out by the wire were repaired early Monday, Spokesman Geraldo Quinones told The Associated Press.
Authorities said the blackout affected several municipalities in the northern section of the island, including the capital of San Juan.
No one was hurt in the explosion, but flames could be seen shooting up from the ground at the substation.
The outage was another blow to the island’s damaged power grid. Parts of the island are still without power five months of Hurricane Maria.
