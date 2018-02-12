NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held Monday for a boy who died after falling through the ice of a pond in Queens.
The funeral for 11-year-old Anthony Perez will be held at a church Monday morning in Glendale.
Perez died Tuesday after falling into Strack Pond in Forest Park. Police sources say it happened as Perez tried to rescue a 12-year-old friend. His friend managed to climb out.
“He was a good friend,” neighbor Angela Vargas said last week. “He gave his life for his friend and no kids do that.”
There are signs all around the pond, warning about thin ice.