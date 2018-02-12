CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four inmates accused of a brutal attack on a Rikers Island correction officer will face a judge on Monday.

Cameras inside Rikers captured the alleged attack on the 39-year-old officer by six inmates inside the George Motchan detention center on Saturday, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reports.

The officer with two years on the job now lies in the intensive care unit at New York-Presbyterian Queens. His father, Raphael Souffrant, spoke exclusively to CBS2 with the help of a translator.

“He was not able to talk, his head was extremely swollen and he had a brace on his neck,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Steven Espinal, accused of throwing the first punch, will appear before a judge Monday. Three other inmates will also be arraigned Monday.

The president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said the attack on Jean Souffrant was a retaliatory measure by suspected members of the Bloods gang who were all under 21, which means, under the mayor’s mandate, are exempt from punitive segregation at Rikers.

“It gives us the right to segregate, separate these particular types of inmates and other inmates and other protection officers,” said COBA President Elias Husamudeen. “He took it away.”

Other officers, like Isaac Torres, agree.

“Inmates reacted right away. They already knew they can get away with a lot and as long as they are 21 and under, it’s open season on a correction officer.”

The commissioner of the Department of Correction says the attack was sickening and the inmates will be held accountable.

