CBS 2(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us […]
WCBS 880(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners […]
1010 WINS(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” […]
WFAN(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship […]
WLNY(Al 'Hughes' Dukes Photography) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., […]
Breaking: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Taken To Hospital After Opening Letter With Suspicious Powder
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, school dance, students, Talkers, utah

(CBS Local) — Student dances are a normal part of school life for most American children, but a controversial policy at one Utah school is telling kids they don’t have a choice in whom they dance with.

Sixth-graders at Kanesville Elementary School have been told by school officials that they can’t refuse a request to dance from one of their classmates during their Valentine’s Day dance. “The teacher said she can’t. She has to say yes. She has to accept and I said ‘excuse me?'” Utah mother Natalie Richard said, via KMVT.

Richard, the mother of a sixth-grade girl at the school, reportedly approached school officials about her concerns over a dance where girls are not allowed to say “no.” “He basically just said they’ve had this dance set up this way for a long time and they’ve never had any concerns before,” Richard reported regarding her conversation with Kanesville’s principal.

Weber School District confirmed the dance policy and claimed the rule was made to promote inclusion among their students. “We want to promote kindness and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance,” district community relations specialist, Lane Findlay said.

While the dance policy is reportedly still in effect, Mrs. Richard argues it is sending a bad message to young children who are not being taught that rejection is a normal part of life. “Psychologically my daughter keeps coming to me and saying I can’t say ‘no’ to a boy. That’s the message kids are getting,” Richard warns.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch