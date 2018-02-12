CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan Monday aimed at improving the nation’s roads, rails, airports and more.

It was one of the hallmarks of his campaign and a key talking point of his State of the Union address.

“It’s also time to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure,” he said in the address in January.

According to a senior administration official, the infrastructure proposal will have four objectives:

– Stimulate $1.5 trillion in new investment and infrastructure.
– Shortened permitting process to two years.
– Invest in rural infrastructure.
– And improve workforce training.

But only $200 billion of the $1.5 trillion would come from federal money. The rest state and local governments would have to come up with, but the president has said he has a solution.

“Every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private sector investment to permanently fix the infrastructure deficit,” he said in his State of the Union.

In the Tri-State area, one of the most urgent infrastructure problems are the Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT rail tracks under the Hudson River that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

Former President Barack Obama offered to pay half of the estimated $14 billion for the Gateway Project, with New York and New Jersey splitting the rest.

But the Trump administration is rejecting that plan and the frustrated project developer is waiting to hear whether a deal can be reached, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Failure is not an option,” said John Porcari, interim executive director of the Gateway Development Corp. “What country would allow a single point of failure to jeopardize on a daily basis 10 percent of its GDP?”

Critics, including the Center for American Progress, say the president’s plan is a “scam…to line the pockets of corporate polluters.”

The president’s proposal is expected to lead to cuts at dozens of federal agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency, according to reports, may see cuts of more than 30 percent.

