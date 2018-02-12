CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Breaking: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Taken To Hospital After Opening Letter With Suspicious Powder
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  President Trump’s daughter-in-law was taken to the hospital Monday morning after opening a letter containing a suspicious substance.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and was sent to a Sutton Place home owned by him but occupied by his mother-in-law, who gave it to his wife Vanessa.

Vanessa opened the envelope and discovered the white powder inside, 1010 WINS Sonia Rincon reported.

She called 911 after opening the envelope. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

Vanessa and two other people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, law enforcement sources told WCBS 880. A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

Vanessa has not been hospitalized but is being tested at the hospital out of an abundance of caution, CBS News’ Pat Milton reported.

It is unknown what the substance was but there will be tests to determine what was in the envelope and who sent it.

“The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further,” Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.

A hazmat unit is also at the scene.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Poor little liberal snowflakes have been pampered & spoiled far too long and now can’t handle the fact that change is happening.
    The way I see it, the democrats & other liberals have started a war so I say conservative, patriotic Americans should indulge them. Winner take all & let history be the judge.

