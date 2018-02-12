NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Trump’s daughter-in-law was taken to the hospital Monday morning after opening a letter containing a suspicious substance.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and was sent to a Sutton Place home owned by him but occupied by his mother-in-law, who gave it to his wife Vanessa.

Vanessa opened the envelope and discovered the white powder inside, 1010 WINS Sonia Rincon reported.

She called 911 after opening the envelope. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

Vanessa and two other people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, law enforcement sources told WCBS 880. A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

Vanessa has not been hospitalized but is being tested at the hospital out of an abundance of caution, CBS News’ Pat Milton reported.

It is unknown what the substance was but there will be tests to determine what was in the envelope and who sent it.

“The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further,” Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.

A hazmat unit is also at the scene.

