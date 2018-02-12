NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sale of the Weinstein Company is being blocked by a lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general.
New allegations in the suit say employees were used to facilitate Weinstein’s sexual conquests of vulnerable women hoping to work for Weinstein.
It adds that the company failed to protect employees from harassment and abuse.
Weinstein is accused of telling several employees ‘I will kill you’ or ‘I will kill your family’ amid boasts that he had connections with the secret service.
“Employees within the company were aware and were enablers of Mr. Weinstein’s conduct,” said legal analyst Rikki Klieman. “What the attorney general now says is there is not sufficient compensation being set aside in the sale of the company to protect those victims in the past.”
Weinstein’s attorney said he believes a fair investigation by the attorney general will show that many of the allegations are without merit. He said at the end of the inquiry it will be clear that Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader.