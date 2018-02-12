CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:British accent, Chris Melore, Foreign Accent Syndrome, Headache, Local TV, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A strange medical condition has left a former Texas beauty queen – who has never left the U.S. – with a British accent.

Michelle Myers has reportedly suffered from debilitating headaches for several years. On three occasions however, the headaches left Myers speaking with a foreign accent the next morning when she woke up. “They send in the psychiatrist at the hospital and make sure you’re not a loon,” the 45-year-old said, via WTOL.

Previously, Myers has woken up with Australian and Irish accents which lasted for weeks before fading. After the last incident, the mother of seven has been left sounding like a regular Brit for two years. “Everybody only sees or hears Mary Poppins,” Myers said.

Once doctors ruled out the possibility that Myers was faking or mentally ill, she was diagnosed with the extremely rare condition Foreign Accent Syndrome. Typically seen in people who’ve suffered strokes or a brain injury, the disorder results in a sudden change to the language center of a person’s brain and leaves them with a “foreign” accent.

According to the Washington Post, the condition was first recorded in 1907 when French neurologist Pierre Marie observed a man in Paris speaking in a local German dialect after suffering a stroke. There have only been about 100 cases of Foreign Accent Syndrome diagnosed over the last century.

Although Myers is not believed to have ever had a stroke, she was also diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes skin bruising and can make the joints so flexible that they dislocate. This painful condition is believed to be connected to Myers’ mysterious speaking disorder. “I guess you still have it in your head. I feel like a different person,” Myers said while looking at videos of her speaking without the accent.

The 45-year-old is not the only Texan to suddenly turn British in recent years. In 2016, Lisa Alamia woke up from jaw surgery speaking with a British accent and was diagnosed with Foreign Accent Syndrome as well. The procedure reportedly caused nerve damage that triggered the disorder.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch