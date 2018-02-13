CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former employee of a big-time baseball agency has filed a lawsuit against his former bosses alleging they knowingly directed players for decades to people who provided them with performance-enhancing drugs and made under-the-table payments to clients.

According to Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports, Juan Carlos Nunez filed the lawsuit Monday in New York State Supreme Court against Seth and Sam Levinson, the proprietors of Brooklyn-based ACES Inc.

Nunez served prison time for his role in creating a phony website aimed at helping get then-Giant Melky Cabrera off the hook in 2012 after he failed a drug test and was facing a 50-game suspension. Nunez alleges Seth Levinson devised the plan for the website so that Cabrera could argue he mistakenly took a topical cream that included a PED after reading about it online rather than obtaining it from convicted drug dealer Anthony Bosch of of Biogenesis, whom Sam Levinson connected with Cabrera. Baseball investigators quickly determined the website was a ruse.

Nunez’s lawsuit describes ACES as a “rogue agency that reaped millions of dollars in fees by cheating the game of baseball.” It also alleges that the Levinsons’ mantra was to do “whatever it took,” even if the methods broke laws or MLB rules.

Sam Levinson and Seth Levinson

ACES owners Sam Levinson (left) and Seth Levinson (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

Nunez says he was made into a fall guy after the Cabrera scandal so that ACES could protect its reputation. He’s seeking $2 million in unpaid commissions and $500,000 in fees and expenses.

The lawsuit claims to have a signed affidavit from Kirk Radomski, a former Mets employee who pleaded guilty  to distributing performance-enhancing drugs to dozens of major league players from 1995 to 2005 and cooperated with the investigation leading to MLB’s Mitchell Report on PED usage. According to the suit, the affidavit details the Levinsons’ alleged involvement with Bosch and how Sam Levinson introduced players, including Nelson Cruz, to him while aware that Bosch’s regimen for helping players included PED use.

Radomski told FanRag Sports on Monday night he was unaware of the Nunez lawsuit but said he provided such an affidavit during the Cabrera case. He added that he picked up payments for PEDs from the ACES office and that Sam Levinson was “in the room” many times when PEDs were discussed in relation to specific players.

Seth and Sam Levinson did not return FanRag Sports’ calls seeking comment.

