NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man convicted of setting off bombs in Manhattan and in New Jersey in 2016, faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday.

Rahimi is scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Manhattan.

Federal prosecutors said in presentence papers that Rahimi has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow prisoners at the federal jail, where he has been imprisoned since his arrest.

“He is proud of what he did, scornful of the American justice system, and as dedicated as ever to his terrorist ideology,” they wrote.

Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson said that before the attacks, Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen, aspired to be a police officer and worked as a security guard after studying criminal justice at a community college.

“It was Mr. Rahimi’s belief that he could help people while employed in a position that would guarantee him some type of pension,” Donaldson wrote.

A jury found Rahimi guilty of all eight charges against him last October, including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

Federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials called his conviction a win the battle against extremists, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Ahmad Khan Rahimi learned this is the wrong place to try to carry out an act of terrorism,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said in October of 2017.

Thirty people were hurt in September of 2016 when Rahimi set off a pressure cooker bomb on West 23rd Street in Chelsea. Another bomb planted four blocks away never detonated.

That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. No one was hurt.

Rahimi was arrested in New Jersey two days later after a shootout with police. Rahimi was shot several times but survived.

After Rahimi’s conviction last fall, his father told CBS2 that he tried to warn the FBI two years before the bombing about his son’s interest radical groups.

His brother said Rahimi, a native of Afghanistan, was troubled and misguided by terrorist videos.

