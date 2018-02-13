By Ashleyan Lopez

Figuring out what diapers are best for your baby can be intimidating, especially for first-time expecting parents. There are pros and cons to everything but some have found cloth diapers to be the most beneficial, financially and environmentally. If cloth diapers are your top choice, then take a look at the top places where you can find cloth diapers in New York.

Wild Was Mama

272 Driggs Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(347) 460-2229

www.wildwasmama.com

Wild Was Mama is a great place for first-timers to stop by at. In addition to its knowledgeable, helpful staff, Wild Was Mama offers multiple classes including a cloth diaper class. The “Cloth Diapering Made Simple” class is one of the popular classes at WWM and breaks down everything you need to know about cloth diapers from the different types, how many you will need, the cost and how to clean it. All this can simplify cloth diapering for you. If you already know what you’re doing, then you can just head on in to the store and select from the many cloth diapers and accessories they have for you to choose from.

Diaperkind

126 13th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 965-9555

Diaperkind provides a cloth diaper service where the diapers are supplied, laundered and delivered to your door weekly. If you choose the laundry service, all you need to do is purchase and maintain the accessories such as diaper covers, snappi fasteners and a heavy duty diaper pail. The laundry service can simplify the whole process for anyone hesitant on cleaning the cloths themselves and it also gives you one less thing to do. Diaperkind also offers informative classes such as Cloth Diapering 101, where they teach you the basics on cloth diapers.

Dainty Baby

3605 12th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11218

(718) 305-7525

Dainty Baby has a unique selection of baby products and plenty of cloth diapers to choose from. The store has a wide variety of cloth diapers and accessories, including stylish pocket and all in one cloth diapers, the covers, diaper pails and any other accessory you may need. The selection of cloth diaper brands is wide and varies. You can find bumGenius, Bummis, Tots Bots cloth diapers and more at this local shop.

Albee Baby

715 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10025

(212) 662-7337

Albee Baby keeps it simple with the cloth diaper choices. The cloth diapers are basic white prefolds and you choose between a 3 or 6-ply padding. Prefold cloth diapers are believed to be easier to use and best for the newborn stage. Though options are limited, the prices are inexpensive. This family business has been around for a while and is known to be the place to go in the Upper West Side for your baby’s needs. The store also carries other baby items such car seats, strollers, toys and clothing.

Lullaby Baby

488 5th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 499-2742

You can find everything you need for your newborn at Lullaby Baby. Along with many other baby products, the store has cloth diapers and all the essentials needed for cloth diapering. Forget choosing which type of closure you want the cloth diaper to have, Lullaby Baby carries GroVia O.N.E. This cloth diaper has a removable hook & loop and can transition to snap closure. Not sure what this means? The owner and staff are known to be helpful and take their time to offer any advice they may have.

