Boomer took his seat in the Investors Bank Studio on Tuesday morning in a rather ornery mood with regard to the floundering New York Knickerbockers, so he did some venting — a whole lot of venting as a matter of fact. Some of the Booms’ venting didn’t actually make a whole lot of sense, which left Jerry Recco to try to make sense of it all. And away we go.
Jerry was, of course, sitting in for Gio, as he and his wife adjust to having a brand new baby girl under their roof.