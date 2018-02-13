NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Danielle Herrington made her debut in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2017. A year later, she has claimed its coveted cover.
Sports Illustrated revealed the cover of its 55th installment Tuesday on SI.com and social media with a video featuring former SI swimsuit cover model Tyra Banks sharing the news with a surprised and emotional Herrington, whose photos were shot in the Bahamas.
“This year we are so proud to elevate Danielle Herrington’s profile,” said SI swimsuit editor MJ Day. “She is a fresh face, beautiful inside and out, and a hard-working, grounded woman who will be a beacon to many younger girls who can see themselves in her.”
Added Herrington: “Two of my role models are Tyra Banks and Beyoncé, so the fact that I get to join this incredible group of women as I become the third black model on the cover of SI Swimsuit is a dream come true. I am so excited to be part of this iconic brand that has long given identity and voice to women of all shapes, colors and beliefs. I hope that young girls who look at this cover are inspired to dream as big as I did and work hard to attain all their goals.”