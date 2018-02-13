NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vandal in East Flatbush doesn’t seem too afraid of hanging around a cemetery at night.
The damage was evident on Friday morning at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tilden Ave, when a manager found dozens of stones toppled, monuments damaged, and statues crushed.
“So the last family contact we have, those are the people being notified. Anyone with any information is urged to come forward, because this is pretty serious damage,” Holy Cross Cemetery spokesperson Karen Erstad said.
She said the vandalism occurred sometime Thursday night into Friday morning.
“There are no cameras on the cemetery, but I do know that police are looking at cameras on the surrounding businesses,” she said.
A tall iron gate surrounds the entire cemetery and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime.