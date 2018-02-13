BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former Hudson County, New Jersey sheriff’s officer spoke out for the first time Tuesday, after she was fired for past work as a dominatrix.

Kristen Hyman of Bayonne spoke exclusively with “Inside Edition.” She was fired last week after videos of her surfaced.

Hyman, 31, said the videos and pictures that showed her beating and kicking men as a dominatrix were part of her past. She also said she was only working as an actress.

“I was making them, trying to sell them,” Hyman told “Inside Edition” of the raunchy scenes. “I was in my early 20s. I had been doing acting and pursuing acting as a career. Someone had mentioned filming things like this and I asked if there was any nudity. They said no. I thought it would be fun and interesting and it was interesting.”

She said she was never filmed doing naked or sexual acts.

“I don’t look at this as embarrassing thing,” Hyman said. “These are acting roles, filmed acting roles. I am not 100 percent sure why anyone would think I should be embarrassed about it.”

She told “Inside Edition” she had gone through a bad breakup with an ex-boyfriend, and he revealed her secret to a buddy at the sheriff’s office as an act of revenge. The sheriff then learned about the videos, she said.

Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari told The Jersey Journal a hearing officer made the decision to fire Kristen Hyman last week.

Schillari said he agreed with the decision.

The department suspended Hyman six days before her academy graduation last year, saying she failed to disclose that she appeared in the films and sometimes saw clients privately for money.

In court papers, the sheriff’s office had said Hyman’s past caused the force to be, “the subject of inquiry and ridicule among law enforcement.”

Hyman said she is not going to give up on her dream of becoming a police officer.

