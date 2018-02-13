NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kristaps Porzingis’ surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee was a success, the Knicks announced.
The procedure was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
The Knicks star tore his ACL during last Tuesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 7-foot-1 forward was injured after crashing to the ground following a second-quarter dunk. He landed on the foot of the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo before falling to the ground while grabbing at his knee.
The Knicks have not provided any timetable for Porzingis’ return, but he is out for the rest of this season and is expected to miss a portion of next season as well, a devastating blow to a franchise that has been fighting to get back on track.
The fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Porzingis, who was selected to his first All-Star game this season, was averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and a league-leading 2.4 blocks per game.