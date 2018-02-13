WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A good Samaritan helped police track down three teenagers accused of robbing a deliveryman on Long Island.
The teens attacked a Chinese food deliveryman Monday afternoon as he arrived at an address on Westchester Avenue in West Babylon, police said.
They allegedly stole money and a cell phone from his pockets before taking off in the victim’s Toyota Rav 4.
“They ended up westbound on the Southern State Parkway driving the car at a high speed in a reckless manner ultimately crashing the car,” Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron said.
A good Samaritan stopped to help after witnessing the crash.
But when the trio started to run off into nearby woods, police said the good Samaritan gave chase and called 911.
“He called 911 and alerted the Nassau County Police that he was chasing these individuals probably unaware of exactly what they had done,” Cameron said.
Nassau County Police caught the suspects in the yard of a home on Intervale Avenue in Farmingdale.
Police are investigating whether the teens were involved with other delivery person robberies.