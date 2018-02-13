NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The North Bergen School District is taking precautions against the flu as health officials investigate the death of a student from possible flu-like symptoms.

Lincoln Elementary School is mourning the loss of the 5-year-old student as North Bergen officials are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine what caused the student’s death.

In a statement, the school superintendent called it “a sad day in the North Bergen School District as we have lost one of our own.”

While the administration didn’t specify how the child died, the statement goes on to say that “due to the recent flu virus outbreak, the North Bergen School District is taking every precaution possible to make each one of our schools a safe and healthy learning environment for our students.”

“During the last three weeks each desk in our schools have been disinfected with bleach, in addition, our custodians have been spraying disinfectant on doorknobs, handles, toilets, sinks and other surfaces to help prevent the virus from spreading,” the statement said.

“Our class was cleaning our desk with wipes and sanitizer and our teacher was wearing a mask, ” said student Geordie Pena.

The superintendent also urged parents not to send their children to school if they have flu-like symptoms and said the health department is offering flu vaccines to residents.

Mom Dineen Provenzano is now taking precautions of her own.

“I want to make sure my daughter has her flu shot and keep her home a couple days just to watch out for her and I want to know she’s safe,” she said. “I mean, I hope every child is safe. God this should never happen to children.”

Health officials last month said a 4-year-old girl in central New Jersey was the state’s first flu-related death this season.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 60 children have died of flu-related illness so far this year.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)