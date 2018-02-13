CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bronx, Deborah Danner, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, Sgt. Hugh Barry, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry testified in his own defense Tuesday in his trial in the 2016 shooting death of an emotionally disturbed Bronx woman.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, Barry walked out of a Bronx courtroom Tuesday after taking the stand in a case that has roiled the city. Barry is charged with murder, first-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of 66-year-old Deborah Danner.

In October of 2016, officers responded to a home after receiving calls of an emotionally disturbed person and encountered Danner, who suffered from schizophrenia, with scissors in her hand.

After convincing her to drop the scissors, Danner then picked up a bat and started swinging. Barry fired his service weapon twice and shot and killed her.

Barry told the judge Tuesday that he feared for his life after Danner grabbed the bat. He said he had no choice.

“I just see the bat swinging and that’s when I fired,” Barry said. “I’m looking at this bat that can crack me in the head and kill me.”

Sergeants’ Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins described the emotional testimony.

“He had seconds to make a decision. He described Deborah Danner holding a baseball bat in a batter’s position, taking a step forward. In a split second, he fired two shots,” Mullins said. “It was either he fired two shots to terminate the threat, or we would be standing her talking about an officer who had a fractured skull or possibly even killed.”

Andrew Quinn is Barry’s attorney. Kramer asked Quinn why he decided to put Barry on the stand.

“It’s a justification case,” Quinn said. “In a justification case, you almost always testify.”

Barry was sent to the scene after a 911 call that a mentally ill woman was creating a disturbance at a Castle Hill, the Bronx apartment building.

Prosecutors questioned Barry about why he did not choose another option besides the use of deadly force, such as a Taser.

Kramer tried unsuccessfully to talk to Barry’s wife after his testimony. Meanwhile, a Danner supporter did offer comment.

“It was disturbing. It brought home everything we heard the day after she was shot,” said James White. “There were other options that absolutely should have been used.”

Summations in the case are scheduled for Wednesday.

The trial is a bench trial – there is no jury in the case. It is being heard by Bronx Supreme Court Judge Robert Neary, who will determine if Barry is guilty and what sentence to hand out.

If convicted, Barry could face life in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch