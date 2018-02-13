CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bagpipe, Chris Melore, Local TV, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Talkers, Valentine's Day

(CBS Local) — One man’s Valentine’s Day fail is reminding people around the world to always read the fine print.

Thinking he had found the perfect Valentine’s Day present, Duncan Robb bought what he believed to be tickets for his girlfriend Sarah’s favorite band the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “Fast forward a month and we get the actual tickets through the post – brilliant! Up they went on the board – still nobody had noticed my mistake,” Robb said, via Mashable.

What the Chesterfield, England resident didn’t notice was that the Feb. 10 tickets in Belfast, Ireland were actually for the “Red Hot Chilli Pipers.” Unlike the cover band’s namesake, this band is “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet ever,” according to the group’s website. The couple didn’t realize the mix-up until Robb’s girlfriend went to check who was opening for the Chili Peppers and found that the famous Californian funk rock band wasn’t even playing in Ireland that weekend.

Robb later posted on Twitter that the two decided to give the bagpipers a shot anyway, flew to Ireland, and reportedly had a very good time.

“We’re always extremely careful in all advertising,” the Chilli Pipers’ agent Douglas Gillespie told Newsweek. “We’ve made sure to put kilts and bagpipes on all the pictures. We would never ever try to pass ourselves off as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, we respect them too much.” Gillespie did admit that people still show up at their concerts thinking they’ve purchased tickets for the Chili Peppers.

In the end, Robb had only spent $41 on the tickets so the mistake was not a terribly costly one, especially when he and his girlfriend got to see “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet ever.”

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch