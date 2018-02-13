CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV, Shelter Island

SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A community is searching for answers after more than 100 trees have had their tops illegally lopped off on Shelter Island.

Cedar, maple, cherry and oak trees have all been cut on roughly four acres of public coastal forest park land.

In some cases, just the tops were cut. In others, whole trees were felled. On a recent stroll, Jean Lawless says she was alarmed by what she found.

“I looked out and realized the extent of the damage,” she told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “It looks like a bomb dropped.”

WEB EXTRA: Drone Footage Shows Trees Illegally Felled On Shelter Island

Lawless notified officials in the east end town where environmental protection is crucial.

“Trees were just topped anywhere from 10-15 feet in random, in a very reckless manner showing an insensitivity to the environment,” Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gary Gerth said.

Environmental advocates say the trees are vital to erosion control. Many of them, felled illegally over several acres of the Peconic Estuary overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, won’t grow back.

“It’s criminal but such a wrong thing to do,” Tim Purtell, head of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, said. “Most of us who live here, we want to protect and embrace what we have here.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney is looking into who would have done such a thing. Residents say it’s happened before, with homeowners trying to improve their water views.

The swath of felled trees is part of a coastal forest that is owned by Suffolk County. Whoever’s responsible could face thousands of dollars in fines per tree. Meanwhile, angry residents are pushing hard for prosecution to send a message that preserved land belongs to everyone.

The Suffolk park’s commissioner tells CBS2 they take these matters very seriously and have reported the case to the DA’s Environmental Crimes Unit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch