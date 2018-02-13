WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Another New Jersey town is cracking down on commuters clogging up local streets.

Weehawken has taken a cue from Leonia to help ease gridlock caused by drivers looking for a shortcut to the Lincoln Tunnel.

Mayor Richard Turner believes traffic apps could be sending cars and trucks on local roads.

“We’re trying to push the commuters back to the traditional routes they would take as opposed to the ways they find because of modern technology,” Turner told 1010 WINS.

Starting Tuesday, Hackensack Plank Road and Pleasant Avenue are off limits to non-locals between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Weehawken already has restrictions on Shippen Street and Gregory Avenue for the morning rush hour.

JFK Boulevard East and Highwood Terrace will eventually be banned.

“We’ll monitor, we’ll see how it goes and take it one step at a time,” Turner said.

In Leonia, non-residents looking for a shortcut to the George Washington Bridge could face a $200 fine if they drive through 60 side streets.